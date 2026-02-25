The Contrarian

James
Feb 25

So now the magaloids are tailoring our intelligence reports for ideological and political purposes, rather than for clear-eyed assessment of intelligence situations and risks? What could possibly go wrong?

Arkansas Blue
8d

No surprise here. Bad actors always want analyses to mirror their beliefs or goals, while straight and unbiased analyses are always just statements of fact. Nothing more, nothing less.

