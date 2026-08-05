The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"Make America Healthy Again is a vision of health, government, and reality that trades interdependence for a fantasy of personal control and optimization."

Yes, a bureau this size in a nation this size is inherently complex. Also now a fan of Ms. Houser, for this. America has tried to dumb down everything, to our peril. Nothing is simple except death. And don't tell me what kind of oil to cook with!!!

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

You got me with the phrase, "the lie of simplicity." The con of simple lies is not only found in the toxic MAHA movement, but within the Trumpian MAGA canon of con jobs regarding every aspect of life that can not be explained easily to a 5 year old.

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