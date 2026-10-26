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Anne Jenkins's avatar
Anne Jenkins
44mEdited

Plus Trump‘s buddy, Bolsonaro, lost yesterday in Brazil. Maruchado has also returned to Venezuela! I still do not understand why she gave him her Nobel peace prize!

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
38m

You got ‘em, Jen!

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