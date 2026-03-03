The Contrarian

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2d

I have my vices, but gambling never was one of them. It's beyond me how people smarter than Donald Trump, who somehow lost his casinos even though the house always wins, don't understand the odds of not getting rich by frittering their cash away. Please, America! Take a turn toward reality. Preserve the fun in sports and the fun in not knowing what's around the corner by rejecting speculation.

Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

There is no question that any betting that would encourage perverse incentives should be plainly illegal including elections and <sighs deeply> military and police action. It feels like governments around the world are laser focused on ending online privacy to "protect the children" while turning a blind eye toward a broken system where profiting off of misery and corruption is not only acceptable but easily accessible to the masses.

