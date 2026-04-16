The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Alexandra's avatar
Alexandra
5h

I think it is clear that the members of Congress do NOT represent the people who elected them.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Thank you, Jeff, for your clear and concise reporting on these very important subjects. Just another day in the life of the orange dumpster who thinks and shows the deep state is perfectly alright when it is in his hands.

Incidentally, April 20th is Hitler's birthday. Any omen in that little midget Mikey Johnson?

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