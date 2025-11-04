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Sue W's avatar
Sue W
Nov 6, 2025

Silver Spring is my absolute favorite Fleetwood Mac song.

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Jeff
Nov 5, 2025

I've always thought "Songbird" is the great underappreciated song from this album. Overshadowed at the time by all the big hits but a truly transcendently beautiful song and performance. Eva Cassidy did a nice cover in the 90s which brought it back into public consciousness but the original is my favorite.

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