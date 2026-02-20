The Contrarian

Will the Economy Improve Now that Trump's Tariffs are Gone?

Renowned economist Paul Krugman tells us what to expect now--regarding inflation, global trade & more
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Paul Krugman
Feb 20, 2026

The Supreme Court shot down Trump’s tariffs today. So, what? Will the cost of living instantly improve? Will grocery store prices level out? Will our global trading partners suddenly trust us again?

Paul Krugman, economist and professor, isn’t so hopeful. Together, Krugman and Jen Rubin discuss the impact of the SCOTUS tariff ruling and the questions that it leaves unanswered—including how on Earth the government is meant to logistically pay back the estimated $175 billion of refunds. The two also used their conversation to critique Trump’s ludicrous attempt to dump Canada as a trading partner; and the questionable incoming Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh.

Paul Krugman is a Professor of Economics at CUNY Grad Center. Since 2014, he has served as a distinguished scholar at the Stone Center on Socio-Economic Inequality at the Graduate Center. Before joining the GC, he was a professor of economics and international affairs at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School; prior to his appointment at Princeton, he served on the faculties of MIT, Yale and Stanford. In 2008, he was the sole recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade theory. Make sure to subscribe to Krugman’s Substack here.

