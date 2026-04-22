The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
11h

Message to all women who went to work for, or even voted for that that disgusting sack of demented shit. He was the one who was recorded saying "when you're famous, you just grab 'em by the pussy, they let you do that."

Don't say you weren't warned.

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Suzanne Ashlock's avatar
Suzanne Ashlock
10h

And when will the scales fall from the eyes of those MAGA cult women like my sister-in-law who think Trump is some sort of deity?

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