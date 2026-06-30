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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
6h

That picture shows it all.

Why aren't MAGAts streaming in from all over (or least nearby) to celebrate their cult leader and flatter him with their loyal presence?

Could it be that they can't afford the gas in their pickup trucks to travel that far?

Or could it (please) be that they are no longer interested in participating in his reality show theatrics and are secretly hoping he soon gets fired?

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
6hEdited

Fran Lebowitz had Trump’s number when she called him “a poor person’s idea of a rich person”;

That's a perfect summary of Don the Con's taste! He couldn't be more nouveau if he was cast in a remake of The Beverly Hillbillies

It's even better than the quote from someone I can't recall, who described him as:

A short-fingered vulgarian

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