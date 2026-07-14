The Contrarian

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3hEdited

Every one of Trump's brain-dead supporters who cheered when he called immigrants "vermin" and screamed that Haitians were eating cats and dogs in Springfield is responsible for these murders.

They may not have pulled the trigger or driven the unmarked get-away white vans, or barked incomprehensible orders to terrified people just trying to make an honest living, but they are still responsible nonetheless. These regularized murders were both predictable -- and predicted.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

The murder of innocent civilians is a disgrace. An even bigger disgrace is the number of Americans who find this acceptable.

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