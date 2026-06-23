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CE's avatar
CE
3hEdited

Trump is pro-Trump, and anyone who dares interfere with his grift and self-aggrandizement as his term goes forward is subjected to scorn and retaliation. I am sure that Netanyahu saw Trump as a useful idiot to further his own interests,

(Including staying out of prison)malleable and stupid. He did not count on Trump’s evil calculation of how to enhance his own interests regardless of who else pays a price.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

Well, well. It’s rich to see criticism from a newspaper started by the Adelsons criticizing Trump. Trump donors like the Adelson family own this.

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