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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
28mEdited

"The revolting decision to strip 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, Sgt. Angel Rampersad, and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton of recognition as U.S. military personnel killed in action is among the most cynical, selfish, and petty actions of a regime that repeatedly has shown it cares nothing for the sacrifices of our troops."

Beyond despicable. I have no words.

If the war is "over", why are our troops still over there in harm's way?

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Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
30m

Amen! End the war!

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