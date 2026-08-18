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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
1h

"Any decent human being......."

would NOT be a Republican........or, vote for one.

Vote Blue.......and get us OUT of this mess!!!!!

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
1h

I certainly hope Democrats are able to tar the rethugs with their corruption and hypocracy. But also, their cruelty and inability to bring themselves to criticize Dear Leader and their cowardly and, I think, treasonous lack of oversight of the cloud of chaos which tRump has brought to The Nation - and world.

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