The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
2h

" it’s a distraction from very real and important issues facing the country, the democracy movement, and the necessity of devising a united, aggressive congressional strategy to combat the death throes of a dying regime."

Amen!

I could not care less about 2028. Let's first sort out 2026 and next year's resurrection of Democracy.

We have a lot of housecleaning to do before the next election.

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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
2h

The thing that matters most now is taking down Hegseth, Miller and Blanche. Vought too.

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