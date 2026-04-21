The Contrarian

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Joe Zahner's avatar
Joe Zahner
8h

We have many wise negotiators in our country that would have far better success with the Iranians. Unfortunately none of them are members of the official cult. Obama had a deal and Trump trashed it.

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Mike Yochim's avatar
Mike Yochim
8h

It’s a sad state of affairs when the American people believe a foreign government over its own.

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