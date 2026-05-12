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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
11mEdited

A long time since America suffered total defeat? What do you call Vietnam or Afghanistan. Both total defeats. In Korea, the Chinese kicked our rears back near the original border between North and South. Iraq was a cluster--k and while we managed to salvage something from it, you can't call it a victory. Then the Cold War... so much spent and look at Russia now? That was also a failure.

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
6m

FWIW, Putin ain't going anywhere anytime soon!

Trump, not so much. With any luck, the voters will flip the House (even with gerrymandered seats) and maybe even the Senate. And we can only hope that the stench of Don the Con will be visited on whomever the GQP nominates in 2028.

Jenn makes a good point about being isolated from facts. It was even said on Leave it to Beaver-- Eddie Haskell said it to Beaver in a rare moment of self-reflection:

"It's not good in life when you start to believe your own stories" or something to that effect

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