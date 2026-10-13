The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VickijH78's avatar
VickijH78
9h

Tillis is that coward! He screwed North Carolina for years before he was elected to the Senate. He helped create the state's gerrymandered mess, along with other poor decisions. I doubt he regrets those. He can continue to "hawk" his book, but I am not buying.

Reply
Share
12 replies
CE's avatar
CE
9h

Oh Thom. He sees the writing on the wall before most of MAGA, but it is still too late. He thinks we’ll forget his careless votes for totally unqualified cabinet members and his overall stretching of morality which has damaged our nation beyond any sort of rapid repair. Sorry Thom, most of American is not MAGA and we see you for what you are…morally bankrupt and ethically challenged. Go away.

Reply
Share
2 replies
161 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture