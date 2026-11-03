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William H. Dutton's avatar
William H. Dutton
3h

Not to mention the shenanigans pulled by the administration to prevent voters from going to the polls, such as ICE officers patrolling cities. Today will indeed be an IQ test for Americans.

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Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
3h

The bloated buffoon’s act is wearing thin. He cries foul while simultaneously trying to rig the election, and he’s too stupid to do that discretely. So the courts are on to him. He got slapped back twice yesterday in the Alaska and California cases. That put a spring in my step as I await today’s blue bloodbath.

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