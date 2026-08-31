The Contrarian

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
15m

Narcissists and dictators have one play--more power, more me. They will not stop until they are stopped. And I agree, Jen, it's our daily job to use EVERY peaceful means under the sun to say no to DJT. We have a lot of talented, gutsy, committed people in this country. Let's keep at the good fight, Friends. The whole world needs us to do this.

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Bergman Ronald's avatar
Bergman Ronald
12m

Thank you again for always hitting the proverbial nail on the head.

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