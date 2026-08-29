The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
1h

Maybe this is too often said, but I really don’t know where we would be without The Contrarians and DDF. The MAGAts would roll right over us without them.

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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
2h

Keep fighting the good fight.

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