The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
1h

This is a disappointment. But are you really surprised by the action of this DNC ? They really should disband !

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Jacki Fromme's avatar
Jacki Fromme
1h

I never ever donate to the DNC. I choose candidates myself.

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