Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Dolly Parton reads to children in 2018 at the Great Hall in the Library of Congress. (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)

Honor Dolly Parton

We lost a transcendent American this week with the death of Dolly Parton, who inspired generations with her music, her philanthropy, and a moral clarity that bridged the divides of our politics. Perhaps Parton’s greatest legacy is her Imagination Library project, which has encouraged literacy and lifelong love of reading by giving away more than 300 million books to children across America and other countries. Visit ImaginationLibrary.com and the nonprofit Dollywood Foundation to help keep Parton’s legacy thriving.

March on Washington

Participate in a new March on Washington tomorrow, Friday, August 28.

Sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and a coalition of civil rights groups, marchers will gather at the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 8 a.m. to demand voting rights — in the face of the ongoing Republican assault on fair representation — and economic justice. The march will observe the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 March, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

In addition to prominent civil rights leaders such as NAACP President Derrick Johnson and Legal Defense Fund President Janai Nelson, the day’s program will also feature speeches from politicians including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D).

Find out more about the event at MarchonWashington2026.com. Watch the livestream from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. And follow The Contrarian for special coverage.

Sign Up for a Weekend of Action

Swing Left aims to defeat MAGA in the midterms on the strength of voter-to-voter contact. Join a Weekend of Action on August 28 and 29; Swing Left is seeking volunteers to conduct 50 on-the-ground canvasses and 10 phone banks for the benefit of 55 target races across the country. The weekend is part of the group’s larger push to spark 500,000 conversations with voters before election day. Visit Swing Left’s website to find out how to volunteer on a race near you. For a quick volunteer orientation, click here. Or watch a Contrarian interview to learn more about Swing Left’s big-picture strategy and practice.

Oppose Exorbitant Visa Fees

The Trump administration is again attempting to turn visas for high-skilled workers into a racket, proposing to charge $100,000 for each H1-B visa applicant. A federal judge previously struck down an executive order that Donald Trump issued, imposing a similar exorbitant charge, as an illegal tax. But Trump is now seeking to enact this fee through a regulation. The public can comment on the proposed rule — which would affect the availability of skilled workers in fields from healthcare and advanced research to programming and tech. Speak out through September 24.

Take in a Showing of ‘Rocky Horror’

The legendary actor Tim Curry also died this week. One of his defining roles was portraying mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which became a midnight cult classic at indie movie houses across the country — providing a safe haven for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and cultivating a loyal fanbase of misfits and contrarians. Check the independent theaters in your community for a showing — and buy some extra popcorn.

Preserve the ‘Roadless Rule’

The Trump administration is attempting — again — to open pristine stands of federal forest to logging and development roads. The Department of Agriculture recently announced it is attempting to rescind a landmark 2001 “Roadless Rule” that protects nearly 45 million acres of national forest from resource exploitation.

The administration is dressing up this giveaway to logging and mining companies as a way to reduce wildfire risk. However, according to the Center for Western Priorities, the move would actually “degrade drinking water, fragment wildlife habitat, and increase the Forest Service’s $10 billion road maintenance backlog.” You can comment on the proposed regulation through September 21.

Participate in National Voter Registration Day

The Trump administration, in league with the Supreme Court, continues to diminish voting rights and seeks to meddle in our elections. Help make the midterms “too big to rig” by celebrating National Voter Registration Day, a “civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy,” on September 15. The NVRD website offers resources on understanding your ballot and encouraging your community members to exercise their voting rights. A handy tool can help you register in your state.

Turn the South Blue

Join Run for Something and YALLvote on September 15 for a virtual learning session on transforming the South from red to blue. You’ll hear from state representatives, community members, and leaders including Amanda Litman and Amanda Nelson on topics ranging from running for office to activating your digital community.

Join ‘Hands Off Our Vote’

Indivisible has mounted a campaign to empower citizens against voter suppression efforts and even election interference in the midterms. The group warns of the MAGA administration: “It’s going to be no-holds-barred from them this year as they try desperately to block free, democratic elections.” Check out the group’s 19-page election-protection toolkit for actions and strategies to ensure fair elections in November.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

The “November” midterms actually begin as early as September in some states, with early voting set to start in just weeks. Opportunities differ by jurisdiction, so check out ElectionInnovation.org for a state-by-state breakdown of how to cast your ballot early, whether in-person at an early voting center or by mail. Vote.org also offers an early-voting calendar. Check your voting details at Vote411.org and make a plan to cast your ballot.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials, to ensuring your right to vote, to supporting public-interest journalism.