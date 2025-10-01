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200 National Guards Deployed to Battle Peaceful Protestor in Chicken Costume

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The Contrarian

“War-torn” Portland would like a word with Trump and Hegseth, who were so threatened by a handful of peaceful protestors that they sent in the National Guard.

Thanks to the brave Tim Dickinson for allowing us to use his “war zone” footage.

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