200 National Guards Deployed to Battle Peaceful Protestor in Chicken Costume

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/110819200 National Guards Deployed to Battle Peaceful Protestor in Chicken Costume The ContrarianOct 01, 2025110819Share“War-torn” Portland would like a word with Trump and Hegseth, who were so threatened by a handful of peaceful protestors that they sent in the National Guard. Thanks to the brave Tim Dickinson for allowing us to use his “war zone” footage.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsThe Ten Commandments on the Wall of Every Texas Classroom?!7 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanGoing for Governor: David Jolly Pursues a Post-DeSantis Florida Aug 19 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonFlorida Flips: Angie Nixon Is the Democrats’ Newest Progressive Senate NomineeAug 19 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonAnti-Muslim Hate Is Ramping Up on the RightAug 14 • The ContrarianDHS Is Bulldozing This Texas National ParkAug 13 • The ContrarianWhy Is ICE Putting Ankle Monitors on Haitians Who Came to the U.S. Legally?Aug 12 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanBlanche Is Now Top Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S., Thanks to These GuysAug 8 • The ContrarianKillin' It in Colorado's 5th DistrictAug 7 • The Contrarian and Tim Dickinson