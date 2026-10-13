Twenty years ago this week, 30 Rock debuted on NBC. The series was created by Tina Fey and inspired by her years at Saturday Night Live, where she was the first female head writer in the show’s history. Somehow, 30 Rock was not the only show about a live sketch comedy show on the network that Fall: it premiered a few weeks after Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The West Wing.

Most people, including Fey herself, assumed that NBC would only let one of the shows go on beyond Season 1. Given Sorkin’s pedigree at the time and the deafening buzz around Studio 60, almost no one would have bet on 30 Rock — including the stars of the show. “We were all very convinced we were going to be the losers there,” Alec Baldwin, who played network chief Jack Donaghy, the slick foil to Fey’s disheveled Liz Lemon, once told me.

This prediction was proved wrong. Studio 60 lasted just one season before it was canceled. 30 Rock, on the other hand, lasted for seven seasons and 138 episodes, winning 16 Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first three seasons, in addition to a slew of other awards. While ratings for the show were relatively miniscule, the series revitalized Baldwin’s fading career, cemented Fey’s status as a national comedy treasure, and paved the way for other eccentric comedies and female TV creators. It is regularly honored as one of the best sitcoms of all time and one of the best TV shows of the 21st century (It was No. 8 on the New York Times recent list).

Fey and showrunner Robert Carlock envisioned the series as a live-action version of The Simpsons, cramming it with outlandish characters and a ridiculous number of jokes per minute. The show offered biting social satire, but always did so from a silly, skewed perspective — avoiding the traps of appearing preachy or moralizing. “We wanted to be comically ambitious and thematically ambitious. We wanted to do stories about gender politics and economic disparity and race, and make them funny,” Carlock said in 2012.

While other sitcoms from the era, like The Office, have lived on via endless rewatches on streaming, 30 Rock has endured in a different way. The comedy aimed for absurdism but turned out to be eerily prescient, a twisted oracle of our truly demented times. In the 13 years since it went off the air, countless ridiculous plot twists and seemingly implausible gags dreamed up in the 30 Rock writers room have come to fruition. Even though it emerged from what is now an unrecognizable media landscape — years before streaming took off — its biting pop culture satire was well ahead of its time. 30 Rock imagined a world that once seemed too stupid, too crass, too ludicrous to be real.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

The most frequently cited example of 30 Rock’s foresight involves MILF Island, a sleazy reality show dreamed up by Jack which becomes a summertime hit for NBC. (Its tagline: “25 Super-Hot Moms, 50 eighth grade boys, no rules.”) In 2022, TLC, the bottom-feeding cable network, debuted a show called MILF Manor which followed single women in their forties and fifties dating younger men who, in a gross Oedipal twist, happened to be one another’s adult sons.

MILF Island is just one of the many ludicrous yet plausible TV series and movies, like The Rural Juror, that existed in the show’s elaborately realized fictional universe (and have been memorialized on this brilliant fan-generated parody site). Another prime example is Sing Dem Blues, White Girl: The Jacki Jormp-Jomp Story, a Janis Joplin biopic starring Jenna that was made without the rights to her name or music (something that is currently happening to Billy Joel and already happened to Celine Dion.) 30 Rock skewered unfortunately programming trends that have only gotten worse since the Obama administration.

“Most of the fake shows were just heightened versions of what was already happening,” Fey recently told The Ringer. “So yeah, not surprised that we actually ended up with MILF Island. We’re a fallen society.”

To be sure, people noticed the uncanny convergence of 30 Rock storylines and real-world events while the show was still on the air. For instance, in 2011 an episode in which the fictional Kabletown logo replaced the GE sign on the roof of 30 Rock aired on the same day that Comcast, the cable giant, formally took over NBCUniversal.

But the everything-is-30 Rock phenomenon truly exploded in the era of Trump, when a bunch of TV hacks are running the federal government, every headline reads like an unhinged Mad Libs entry, and virtually every aspect of American life has turned into a culture war frontline.

Trump’s first presidential campaign has been compared to the Season 2 episode “Subway Hero,” in which Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) rants about building a 200-foot wall between the United States and Mexico in a Republican campaign ad. The show predicted the growing right-left divide in comedy — which, to be fair, was a thing long before Shane Gillis was calling women “whores” on SNL. In “Stone Mountain,” Jack and Liz traveled to the “real America” — a.k.a. Georgia — to find a new cast member who will appeal to more conservative viewers.

One of 30 Rock’s most amusing recurring side characters was Dr. Leo Spaceman (Chris Parnell), the crackpot physician who occasionally popped up to offer dubious medical advice and say things like “science is whatever one wants it to be.” In 30 Rock’s final season, Dr. Spaceman (pronounced spuh-che-min) was named surgeon general of the United States — a promotion that might actually be less disastrous than having RFK Jr. as the nation’s leading public health official.

Well before the explosion of #MeToo, 30 Rock was attuned to the issues faced by women in the workplace — likely as a result of Fey’s time in the trenches of a male-dominated industry. The show was full of Hollywood in-jokes that now seem prophetic (or, viewed in a more pessimistic light, like evidence of open secrets that swirled around the industry for years before anyone took them seriously). “I’m not afraid of anyone in show business,” claimed Jenna Maroney, the delusional diva played by Jane Krakowski in a 2012 episode written by Fey. “I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions…out of five.” In 2009, the show featured a joke implying that Bill Cosby had been sexually assaulting women for decades in 2009. (Five years later, the allegations against him resurfaced, thanks largely to Hannibal Buress, a writer on the show.)

The show was also devastatingly accurate in its skewering of shallow celebrity activism. In Season 7’s “Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning,” Jack decides to pre-tape a star-studded benefit to have on hand the next time there’s a natural disaster — a cynical ratings ploy that forces everyone involved in the show to keep it light on specifics. (Jenna even performs a song about helping “the people that the thing that happened happened to.”)

The show’s caustic take on celebrity culture was not enough to prevent its cast members from living out 30 Rock storylines off-camera. Just as Jack once dated a woman with a phony British accent, Baldwin went on to marry a woman whose affected Spanish accent became a national scandal in 2020, then starred in a reality series on TLC (the same network as MILF Manor). In 2021, the Daily Mail falsely reported that Jane Krakowski was dating the My Pillow guy, a story that wasn’t true but took off because it seemed like something Jenna would do.

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Viewed from 2026, the age of the never-ending media merger, when it seems increasingly likely that every single company on the planet will one day be absorbed into a conglomerate owned by a handful of tech bros, 30 Rock’s commentary on the state of the TV business seems especially prescient. The fictional NBC was owned by the Sheinhardt Wig Company, a subsidiary of GE (which was the real NBC owner at the time), and was eventually acquired by Kabletown.

A fake but alarmingly accurate company website created for the show included the kind of corporate word salad you hear every day from today’s media moguls:

“This acquisition will give Kabletown customers access to NBC content, plus content from the network’s cable properties. This way, not only can we offer content in ways that content has never been offered before, but we can use the word ‘content’ almost 60% more than we used to in press releases.”

In the series finale, Jack had decided to move Kabletown’s customer service to a part of India with no phones. “We’re now providing the same level of service to our subscribers at zero the cost,” he gloated, in a preview of the enshittification to come from virtually every media company.

Yet for all its foresight, 30 Rock didn’t — and couldn’t — have predicted just how bad things would get. The show constantly made fun of Trump, back when he was still the guy from The Apprentice, treating him as a pathetic has-been rather than a political threat. As unsentimental as 30 Rock was, it was never cynical enough to believe that he could become president — twice. That’s an absurd plot twist American voters had to come up with on their own.

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian

Read Meredith’s Culture Clash Newsletter, whose second installment arrives on Friday!