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Steve Honley's avatar
Steve Honley
1h

"I was irritated by the overall lack of recognition for shows by and about women, especially funny ones." Well said, Meredith. Another striking omission in that category is "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

On a more cheerful note, I look forward to future installments in your new venture!

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Gerry's avatar
Gerry
31m

The recognition for Andor was gratifying, at least until I saw that Survivor was above it.

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