The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
1h

Father Ross has always been an opportunistic and not very bright light whether he was at the NY Times or now on 60 Minutes doing a sort of Andy Rooney bit at the end. I no longer watch the program and I found myself mentally retching whenever I would read Douthat in the Times.

Reply
Share
Marti's avatar
Marti
42m

I have not watched “60 Minutes” since Scott Pelley was fired. I have no intention of watching as long as the Ellisons and Bari Weiss are in control.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture