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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

We will work and hope for the best. But the “heart of darkness “ revealed during the Trump presidency is a stain on our country. Taking away healthcare, putting immigrants into concentration camps, attempting to stop citizens from voting, turning ICE into a police state organization, putting Putin above the people of Ukraine- this cannot be whitewashed.

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Anita Petitt's avatar
Anita Petitt
3h

They used to be called Fundamentalists, until people started to look at them unfavorably. They were re-branded as Evangelicals, but it's the same credulous, emotion-driven crowd.

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