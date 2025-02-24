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The Contrarian

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Americans are Standing Up!

*INTRODUCING THE CONTRARIAN'S DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT*
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The Contrarian

We The People are still in charge.

View how everyday Americans are refusing to accept anything less—and read below for a glimpse of what keeps the people coming out in droves. Keep it up, friends. There is a new energy on the streets, in the courts, and echoing through the town halls of our nation. We invite you to get involved, stay engaged, and join The Contrarian’s pro-democracy opposition.

Citizens Movement

Coast to coast, the effects of the Trump administration

Jamie Riley
·
February 24, 2025
Coast to coast, the effects of the Trump administration

Millions of Americans remain in a state of shock and despair at the rapidity with which the Trump administration’s cruel and wanton executive orders and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency are changing the shape of Americans’ lives and livelihoods.

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