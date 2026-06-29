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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
2h

The key will be getting people out to vote. The largest voter block , those who don't vote, need to be mobilized end encouraged to participate.

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Cindy Wiggins's avatar
Cindy Wiggins
2h

Ms. Rubin. The Mainstream Media must be rueing the day they lost you to Substack. You are one of the finest journalists of our times. Thank you for your excellently penned articles - the ones that ground us in truth and point to a path forward.

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