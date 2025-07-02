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Big Tech & The Democratic Backslide (ft. Jen Rubin, Carole Cadwalladr & Yael Eisenstat)

A recording from Jennifer Rubin and The Citizens's live video
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Citizens's avatar
Carole Cadwalladr's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, The Citizens, and Carole Cadwalladr
∙ Paid

Thank you Baratunde Thurston, Tess McCarthy, Rose Anne DeCristoforo, Leah Anderson, John Carr, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Citizens and Carole Cadwalladr!

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