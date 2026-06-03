On Monday, President Donald Trump named Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence. The selection is less a personnel oddity than a signal about what Trump now appears to want from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: not an independent intelligence integrator, but another instrument of political power.

Pulte has no known background in intelligence, counterterrorism, diplomacy, military affairs, or national security policy. His professional experience is rooted in real estate, private equity, philanthropy, and, most recently, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). In a conventional administration, that résumé would raise immediate questions as to his ability to oversee the nation’s intelligence enterprise.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (left) meets with Bill Pulte before his confirmation to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2025. (U.S. Senate photo by Renee Bouchard)

But in this administration, Pulte’s lack of intelligence experience may not be the most important fact about him. His relevance lies in how he has already used government authority.

At FHFA, he did not merely administer housing finance policy. He used his position to push allegations of mortgage fraud against Trump’s perceived political opponents, including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Senator Adam Schiff. None of those allegations has resulted in a conviction, but the apparent purpose was less courtroom success than public embarrassment and official suspicion.

Pulte’s missing credentials as an intelligence adviser may not matter to Trump. The DNI was created after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, to integrate the intelligence community, set priorities, manage budgets, improve coordination, and “to act as the principal adviser to the President . . . for intelligence matters related to the national security.” But the formal hierarchy is not the visible hierarchy in this administration. Since last year’s Iran crisis, CIA Director John Ratcliffe appears to have become the president’s principal intelligence adviser.

That leaves ODNI available for another purpose. At FHFA, Pulte could apply regulatory pressure in service of political grievance. At ODNI, he would have access to the machinery that can recast political opponents, protest movements, and election disputes as intelligence concerns.

Pulte’s selection does not break from the trajectory of outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s tenure. It suggests that trajectory is moving into more dangerous territory. As I noted last week in The Contrarian (A Farewell Letter to Tulsi Gabbard), Gabbard surrendered the DNI’s core function, repeatedly blurring the line between intelligence leadership and political messaging.

She showed how ODNI could be politically useful even when its director was sidelined from major intelligence decisions. Pulte’s selection portends the next stage: converting Trump’s grievances into national security priorities.

Counterterrorism is where that danger becomes most immediate. As DNI, Pulte would have oversight of the National Counterterrorism Center, the institution built to coordinate how terrorism concerns are identified, analyzed, and elevated across the government. That matters because the administration’s new strategy, released on May 6, names familiar threats — al-Qa’ida, Iran, jihadist networks, cartels, and transnational criminal organizations — while moving toward treating political and cultural identity as a warning sign.

That framework creates the opening. Protest movements can be described as foreign-influenced networks. Political opponents can be framed as counterintelligence concerns. Domestic dissent can be treated as national security-adjacent. Election disputes can be kept alive not through evidence but through the suggestion that intelligence agencies are still “looking into” them.

If Trump wanted a serious long-term intelligence leader, he could nominate someone with national security credentials and ask the Senate to confirm that person. Instead, Pulte enters through a side door, without immediate confirmation, while reportedly keeping his FHFA responsibilities. That arrangement looks less like sustained intelligence leadership than access, control, and political utility before the 2026 midterms.

Congress should not wait to see whether Trump submits Pulte for permanent confirmation. The House and Senate intelligence committees should demand answers now. Questions such as “What authorities will Pulte exercise as acting DNI?” are not procedural niceties. They go to the heart of whether the intelligence community remains an instrument for informing policy or becomes an instrument for protecting power.

Presidents are entitled to loyal officials, but the DNI’s job is not to make intelligence conform to presidential instinct. It is to ensure the intelligence community bounds uncertainty, frames risk, and delivers warning — especially when the warning is unwelcome.

That credibility is difficult to build and easy to spend. Once intelligence language is used to launder political grievance, the damage spreads. Analysts learn what conclusions are welcome. Agencies learn which issues carry risk. Allies begin to wonder whether intelligence sharing will be handled professionally or filtered through domestic vendettas. Citizens begin to doubt whether threat warnings are real or merely convenient.

Pulte’s appointment should be treated as a warning about intent. Trump has assigned to the post a loyal executor with no attachment to the intelligence community’s professional culture.

ODNI was created to integrate the intelligence community and improve coordination across agencies. Under a second Trump administration, that mission has been narrowed and distorted. Pulte’s appointment suggests the next step: an office that gives political suspicion the color of intelligence authority.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.