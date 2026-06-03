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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
1h

This is one of Trump's most dangerous moves yet. I doubt Pulte knows or even cares that our spy agencies cannot legally spy on American citizens (with a few exceptions). What's next - CIA drones flying by our bedroom room windows? Reading our private emails? Confiscating our ballots to determine who did not vote for Trump?

Secondly, Pulte will neither know or care about foreign threats. He simply does not have even the basic knowledge of spycraft, which takes years to develop. That leaves us vulnerable to the next 9/11 - or something worse.

Another step in Trump's destruction of our once-great country!

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"the DNI’s job is not to make intelligence conform to presidential instinct. It is to ensure the intelligence community bounds uncertainty, frames risk, and delivers warning "

This is simply how any large metropolitan police department operates--by coordinating intelligence across various sources and agencies. It is, in fact, how the World Cup is running its security operations right now. That our entire country is not important enough to project, ID, or fend off threats tells me we should just consider it a men's club or a shell company, toys for the insulated billionaires in charge.

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