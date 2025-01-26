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BREAKING: Inspector General Mark Greenblatt in conversation with Harry Litman

Inspector General Greenblatt explains the outrageous "Friday night purge" of nearly 20 IGs, and what comes next--in these excerpts from a BREAKING Talking Feds
Harry Litman's avatar
Harry Litman

The Honorable Mark Lee Greenblatt began his tenure as the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) in 2019. Since then, Greenblatt has led a nationwide workforce of investigators, auditors, evaluators, attorneys, and support staff in providing independent oversight to promote accountability, integrity, economy, efficiency, and effectiveness within the DOI.

He speaks to Talking Feds host and founding Contrarian Harry Litman in a One-on-One about the recent blitz of Trump firing 18 IGs from more than a dozen federal agencies—presumably to make room to install loyalists in those positions. Is that legal? Is it precedented? Have a listen…

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