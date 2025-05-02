Thursday evening, Jen and Adam Klasfeld went live to discuss the Trump-appointed Texas Judge ruling stating that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act is unlawful. Jen and Adam also examined the political position of Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney for D.C., and the ousting of Michael Waltz from the White House.
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Breaking News on Multiple Legal Fronts
A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video with Adam Klasfeld.
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