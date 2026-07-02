Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

A Vital America 250 Call To Action

Support Trans Youth

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls sports carries significant implications for transgender students across the United States. Find ways to take action and support trans youth at the Campaign for Southern Equality.The organization’s Trans Youth Emergency Project offers logistical and financial support to families in search of accessible care. You can also send a message of support to trans youth in states with bans on gender-affirming care, check out the group’s toolkit, and get details about your state’s laws and local resources.

Enjoy Historical Context

The National Archives celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a live reading of the foundational document and other events at its Washington, D.C., museum, where visitors can also see the original Declaration (with a free timed ticket). The event will be livestreamed. Find out more here.

Show Up for Our National Parks

The Trump administration’s second term has left America’s national parks under growing pressure as deep budget cuts, higher entrance fees, and the removal of historical exhibits reshape sites across the country. In celebration of Independence Day, national park entry is free for U.S. residents from July 3-5. Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary and support the National Park Service this weekend by finding a park near you, attending a special event, or learning more about the stories these places preserve – including the history MAGA wants to erase.

Support Veterans and A Better Vision of America

Though it can feel weird to celebrate at this moment in American history, the Women’s March is encouraging proud Americans to not let Trump’s America become the norm by hosting a weekend of action centered around veterans and military families. “Host a rally, march, BBQ, teach-in, or gathering in your community. Put your town on the map and invite others to join you. Courage is contagious,” its website says. Find an event near you on the group’s website.

Speak Up for the First Amendment

JD Vance’s weird appearance on The View is still sparking ire from the administration. The FCC is attempting to take control of the show’s guest booking. If successful, the FCC’s control would be another devastating attack on the First Amendment. Make your objections to this takeover attempt known by July 6. Every voice matters. You can scan the QR code below with your phone to submit your comments.

Oppose Eliminating the Peace Corps

An amendment to the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) appropriations bill was advanced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) would eliminate Peace Corps funding. While voting on this bill has paused, the amendment has not been withdrawn. The Peace Corps is an executive branch agency that sends trained volunteers across the globe at the request of a country to work with local communities on their developmental goals. DOGE cuts already forced the agency to shutter many of its successful programs. Tell your representatives to vote NO on Perry’s amendment to eliminate Peace Corps funding and spread the word on social media.

Demand Changes at Delaney Hall

Hunger strikes are ongoing at the wretched detention facility in New Jersey known as Delaney Hall, operated on behalf of ICE by the for-profit jailer GEOGroup. Women have joined a strike started by men. Read the strikers’ demands, which include “safe drinking water” and “adequate nutrition.” Their own calls to action include contacting officials in state government, ICE, and GEOGroup itself.

Keep Human Rights Central at the World Cup

Millions of soccer fans are attending FIFA World Cup matches in U.S. host cities. The ACLU offers a handy know-your-rights guide that also explains the risks of attendance. “Fans, players, journalists, and everyone alike should be prepared for potential … racial profiling by law enforcement, invasive social media screening, searches of electronic devices, suppression of speech and protest, and other threats to civil liberties,” the ACLU warns. Separately, Amnesty International is encouraging soccer fans to tell FIFA to promote respect for human rights across the tournament. “FIFA promises a tournament where everyone ‘feels safe, included and free to exercise their rights.’” Amnesty warns. “But the reality tells a very different story.” Indeed, a FIFA agent was caught on tape confiscating Iranian flags from fans.