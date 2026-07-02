The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
1h

The reason to go for broke in the election? 1 The House will impeach him for multiple crimes. (the easy part). They do it in a big noisy, splashy show trial that digs deep and spreads it wide.

2 (hard part) The Senate has enough Democrats to win the impeachment vote and send him to prison, to confiscate all his stolen, ill-gotten goods, and then go after all the cronies. That should be our platform for the next 4 months.

Reply
Share
Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
2h

The conditions in ICE facilities are being created by the same private for profit companies who run prisons. In prisons water can be denied for up to 5 days but only a few prisoners die. The same goes for denying food for several weeks at a time. It is more common for food to cause violent illness for specific prisoners repeatedly - and nobody else. Sometimes odd things like maggots and broken glass show up in the food. When prisoners refuse to eat, they are listed as attempting suicide and put into full solitary confinement. There are certain cells that have no camera coverage (intentionally). Those are called punishment cells. What happens there is not recorded or witnessed. I would expect similar treatment for ICE detainees because the facilities are administered by the same companies. Money that should go to food, sanitation, and other essential services is diverted to profit so there is less service. Visit some of the quarterly earnings report meetings and watch executives crow about profit generation. Try reading The Jailhouse Lawyer by Calvin Duncan for another view of conditions.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture