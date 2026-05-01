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Check Your Facts, Blanche

The acting head of Trump's DOJ continues the corruption
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The Contrarian
May 01, 2026

Todd Blanche, acting head of the DOJ, continues to use the department and his position to do Trump’s bidding.

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