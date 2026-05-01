Check Your Facts, Blanche

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/161Check Your Facts, BlancheThe acting head of Trump's DOJ continues the corruptionThe ContrarianMay 01, 2026161ShareTodd Blanche, acting head of the DOJ, continues to use the department and his position to do Trump’s bidding. Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsOur Economic Power Is Stronger Than We KnowApr 30 • The Contrarian, Tim Dickinson, and Ezra LevinHow SCOTUS Made It Easy for the GOP to Disenfranchise Minority VotersApr 29 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanAlito Pretends Racism Is Over in Latest Decision Apr 29 • The Contrarian, Katie Phang, and Leah LitmanA Crisis of Competency Is Plaguing Our EconomyApr 28 • The Contrarian, Justin Wolfers, and Jennifer RubinThe Moneyball Mindset Is Ruining SportsApr 27 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Pablo TorreShining a Light on the Shadow PresidentApr 23 • The ContrarianUrgent Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon WorsensApr 23 • The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin