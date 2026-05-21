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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Sen. Andy Kim

Blatant corruption in the Trump regime, payout for Jan 6-ers, and the reconciliation bill
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Senator Andy Kim's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Senator Andy Kim, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
May 21, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special Senator Andy Kim! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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