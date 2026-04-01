The Contrarian

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Irena's avatar
Irena
4d

I just loved this line: "His presence was not celebrated, maligned, or even acknowledged. " If only all media ignored him like this. Ahh. Such peace....

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CH's avatar
CH
4d

Thank you all for standing up to represent democracy and the constitution

Bless you all

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