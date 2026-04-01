Thank you for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians with guests Adam Klasfeld and Juan Proaño. Today, we covered the the oral arguments happening in SCOTUS today in the birthright citizenship case. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians: Special Live Report from SCOTUS!
Featuring Juan Proano and Adam Klasfeld
Apr 01, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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