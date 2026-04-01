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Coffee with Contrarians: Special Live Report from SCOTUS!

Featuring Juan Proano and Adam Klasfeld
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Juan Proaño, Adam Klasfeld, and The Contrarian
Apr 01, 2026

Thank you for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians with guests Adam Klasfeld and Juan Proaño. Today, we covered the the oral arguments happening in SCOTUS today in the birthright citizenship case. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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