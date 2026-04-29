The Contrarian

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Contrarians Will Fight Back on Brutal SCOTUS Decision: What To Do Now

Norm Eisen, Lauren Groh-Wargo, and Jon Greenbaum discuss the Callais ruling
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Norman Eisen, Jon Greenbaum, Lauren, and The Contrarian
Apr 29, 2026

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