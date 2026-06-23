The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
1h

I have to adapt a phrase by Faulkner:

The 60s aren't over-- they're not even past!

Spoken as someone who came of age in the late 60s and early 70s.

Reply
Share
Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
43m

Hollywood (with its rich war chest) fought efforts by other countries to support their domestic film industries by taxing tickets and foreign films. And they enlisted the help of the local distributors and theater owners that imported the US films for showing. Often these people were wealthy and had clout with the governments. Just saying, that's how it went down.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture