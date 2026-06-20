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Margaret Gorman's avatar
Margaret Gorman
5h

This was our country’s real celebration of our 250 years

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Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
5h

What a beautiful way to truly celebrate the 250th Anniversary. The Obamas did it with Grace and dignity. Thank you Norm for sharing the opening. When I see this type of event happening I remember that we do have hope for the future.

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