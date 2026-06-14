The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
1h

We need some enterprising pranksters to pull that tarp curtain down.

Preferably today, on the fascist felon's birthday.

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Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
44m

Norm, this is one of my favorite lines you've written since starting The Contrarian: "The scale of Trump’s corruption makes Richard Nixon look like a piker — and Trump’s bumbling makes the Watergate burglars look slick." All so true. Thanks for helping restore The Kennedy Center. That's one less mess we'll have to clean up after the grifting buffoon is ousted. This adds another brick to the load he's carrying on his back. He's already essentially a lame duck, having alienated the U.S. Senators who lost their primaries. They have no reason to vote with him now, so I hope The Kennedy Center is a sign of much misery to come. And once this creep is vanquished, we have to elect Democrats who are willing to get tough, change laws, write into law practices that were previously unwritten because no one was ever crooked enough to challenge them, and protect and preserve Democracy so our nation doesn't make the colossal mistake again of putting a bandit in the White House.

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