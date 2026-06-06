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The Contrarian

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
6h

You are an inspiration Norm.

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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
6h

All this great news makes me proud to be a paying subscriber. Thank you for the great work, please keep it up!

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