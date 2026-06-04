The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Young's avatar
Mike Young
1h

I can't join any of the protest marches up here in Canada, but I do follow US news, comment, and pass it on. We have our own issues, but many are linked to the Great Orange One.

Reply
Share
1 reply
LHS's avatar
LHS
1h

I posted this link on Norm's article, but this article by Will Sommer about Pulte is just too astounding to miss. THIS is the guy who would be in charge of our entire national intelligence system? 🤦‍♀️https://www.thebulwark.com/p/bill-pulte-dni-director-national-intelligence-bbby-bbbyq-memestock-bed-bath-beyond-green-dildo (not behind The Bulwark paywall)

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture