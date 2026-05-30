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Ann Veltman's avatar
Ann Veltman
4h

I’m very proud to support you. Keep up the great work. The opposition is fierce and a lesser person would shrink from it. Thank you!

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Anne Jenkins's avatar
Anne Jenkins
4hEdited

Thank you for all the work that you do! I’d like to know how those idiots thinks they’re going to keep Ebola and Hantavirus and other diseases out of the United States?How are they gonna screen people when they’ve dismissed all the medical and research personnel ?This shows even Dr. Oz who has a medical degree is an idiot!

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