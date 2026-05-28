The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Civik US's avatar
Civik US
1h

Senator Andy Kim's attempt to inspect the Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey this week met confrontation outside the facility's gates. The right of a sitting senator to conduct that inspection is a constitutional instrument of oversight, one that exists because Congress appropriates the money that runs the facility and the people whose representatives authorized that spending retain an interest in knowing whether it operates as represented. Whatever one's view on immigration enforcement, the question of whether Congress can verify what it funds belongs to every citizen whose representative sits on the relevant appropriations or judiciary committees.

Those representatives should be asked directly whether they intend to find out.

Constituents' voices need clear, low friction channels to the chamber.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
10m

Both senate races for Republicans and Democrats are on the June 16 runoff in Alabama. So glad Norm Eisen and his team are filing briefs in the Alabama districting maps the 3 judge court ruled on this week.

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