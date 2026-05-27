Sen. Chris Murphy Is Looking for 'Meaning and Connection in a Broken America'

Senator Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) newest book, Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America explains that our obsession with Trump distracts us from fixing what was already broken in our society. Senator Murphy sat down with Contrarian contributor April Ryan to share why this was the time to write the book, how we rebuild community, and his thoughts on a potential 2028 presidential run.
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