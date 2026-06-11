Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Support the Trumpsonian

After the Department of Justice announced it had concluded its review of the Epstein files, The Institute of Primary Facts and collaborators created a free immersive experience named the Trumpsonian to keep Epstein and his crimes at the forefront. The Trumpsonian debuted in New York with a 24-hour broadcast and is now in Washington, D.C. Inside the “museum” is the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, which contains 3,437 bound volumes of the Epstein files and hosts survivor-centered talks and a Q&A. For folks in the Washington, D.C. area (or those down for last-minute travel), reserve your free visit to The Trumpsonian through June 14. With enough support, the organization intends to bring the experience to cities across America.

Oppose the ‘Trump Arch’

Donald Trump wants to build a massive triumphal arch to celebrate himself. The 250-foot-tall structure would stand between the National Mall and Arlington Cemetery. If approved, the arch would be a stark, vertical structure situated in an area designed for horizontal memorials, block views of historical sites, including the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, and possibly disrupt flight patterns in nearby National Airport. The public comment period for Trump’s vanity project is open. You can review planning documents, impact reports, and renderings at the National Park’s comment page and submit feedback through June 15.

Shatter the Corporatization of “Pride”

June is Pride Month, which corporations co-opt with rainbow merchandise and supposed support of the queer community. Yet behind the rainbow square profile pictures sometimes lurks a dirty secret: Many of these companies give massive donations to politicians who work against the LGBTQ community. Gen Z For Change’s Pay Back Pride campaign is unmasking these corporations because “performative allyship sucks.” Find a list of the largest donors and let the companies know, that without true support of the gay community, they won’t have your support.

Defend Human Rights During the World Cup

Millions of soccer fans are making their way to FIFA World Cup host cities this week, including in the United States, where the Trump regime’s harsh immigration tactics have incited widespread fear. The ACLU has a handy guide for knowing your rights that also explains the risks of attending a World Cup game in the United States. “Fans, players, journalists, and everyone alike should be prepared for potential risks, including racial profiling by law enforcement, invasive social media screening, searches of electronic devices, suppression of speech and protest, and other threats to civil liberties,” the ACLU warns.

Amnesty International is encouraging soccer fans — and all fans of human rights — to tell FIFA to demand host cities respect human rights. Amnesty’s website, which includes several action items for the World Cup, says: “FIFA promises a tournament where everyone ‘feels safe, included and free to exercise their rights.’ But the reality tells a very different story.”

Block the Nomination of Trump Toadies

Trump cronies Todd Blanche and Bill Pulte are unfit, especially to be the Senate-approved head of the Department of Justice or the acting director of the nation’s intelligence apparatus, respectively. Contact your senators to insist that Trump’s former personal lawyer, Blanche, not become attorney general and to find a way to deny Pulte’s entry into the national security apparatus. Indivisible has launched a campaign to block the “ludicrously unqualified” Pulte, in particular.

Rise Up, Sing Out: June 14

As counterprogramming to the UFC spectacle Trump is planning at the White House, the No Kings Coalition is hosting a nationwide organizing event on June 14. These organizing parties will feature their own marquee entertainment — a Rise Up, Sing Out concert in defense of the First Amendment, with appearances by Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts, and Singing Resistance. Sign up for an organizing event at NoKings.org or look for concert tickets here if you can make it to New York City. (Watch Ezra Levin of Indivisible describe the June 14 events and the need for a diversity of tactics to defend democracy here.)

Prep for ‘Freedom Summer’ 2.0

The Civil Rights organizers at Black Power War Room are launching a reprise of Freedom Summer, evoking the historic 1964 mobilization that registered Black voters in the Deep South. The kickoff is a Juneteenth “week of action” — June 16 to 24 — with anchor events in Harlem and Atlanta. The full Freedom Summer calendar includes events culminating in a pre-election “last push” on Halloween. Sign up with an email to access the group’s toolkit for activists.

Mobilize for ‘All of Us 250’

The next mass protest of the Trump regime is coming on June 27, organized by the All of Us 250 coalition. The group’s website says the United States is at a “crossroads” on its 250th birthday. Organizers seek to push back against the MAGA “whitewash” of the nation’s past and push forward in a commitment of “finishing the work” to make the United States a country in which “freedom and equality are truly for all.” This is not a No Kings event, but it includes familiar partners, such as 50501 and the Women’s March. Plan to join the main mobilization in Washington, D.C., or find or host a local demonstration near you. You can also sign on to the group’s declaration or put your own words to paper for a companion project called Letters to America.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

Tuesday, June 16, features primary elections in Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.

The rest of the June primary calendar includes contests in Maryland, New York, Utah on June 23, and rounds out with Colorado on June 30.

Check Vote411.org to verify your voting details and make a plan to cast your ballot.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials, to ensuring your right to vote, to supporting public-interest journalism.