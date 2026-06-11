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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1h

I clicked on the link provided and submitted a comment against the building of the arch. It's easy to do.

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John D Stickle's avatar
John D Stickle
30m

While it is easy to make a comment, because this is the Trump Admin, the website stated that potentially Any information you provide could become Public Record. So Even if you Ask them to Not publish your personal information, they specifically state that this might not happen. Which means, unfortunately, that you could Easily be doxxed or hassled or what? by any folks who might learn that you have posted a negative comment in regard to The Arch which would absolutely and completely affect not only the long term architecture already there, but also Block the views of various other buildings that people from all over our country go to Washington, DC just to see. I really don't know How anyone, regardless of political leaning, would or could choose to put something like The Arch up in Washington, DC. It would be Beyond Ugly and simply not fit in with any other building already there. It would be Far Beyond just an "eyesore", it would be a Permanent Scar.

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