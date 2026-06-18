The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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Ambiguity is useful as a smokescreen, while Tehran moves ahead with what it was going to do anyway. And as another article questioned, why has Trump said nothing about North Korea's nuclear program since his initial suck-up to it leadership? All Iran has to do is follow that successful playbook.

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