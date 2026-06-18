Donald Trump got what he wanted first with the Iran conflict: a scoreboard.

The fighting has stopped. The Strait of Hormuz is “poised” to reopen. Oil prices fell. Markets liked the news. On Monday, Trump spun it as a resounding victory for the United States. For a moment, he had the facts he needed: war to ceasefire, blockade to reopening, panic to relief. In the metrics war, that is enough for a news cycle. Maybe several.

(White House photo)

By Wednesday, the memorandum of understanding made the victory claim harder to sustain. As expected, it laid out the parameters for follow-on peace negotiations. But it also showed that Trump had conceded something Iran badly needed: economic breathing room before the hardest nuclear questions were settled.

Washington agreed to make sanctions relief central to the final deal, including a schedule for terminating U.S., U.N., IAEA, primary, and secondary sanctions. It also opened the door to a $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran, backed by U.S. financial licenses and waivers, while offering immediate relief through oil-export waivers and procedures to make frozen assets usable.

Trump officials will treat those concessions as a messaging problem. They can wave away the comparison to the Obama-era nuclear agreement, insist the terms are stronger than they look, and rely on a familiar playbook: declare their own reality, bully the objections into background noise, and wait for the world to move on to the next crisis.

But Iran is unlikely to follow that script. Tehran has spent decades learning how to keep an American president tied to an unresolved problem. It does not need to win every argument over the memorandum. It only needs to keep the crisis alive, the deadlines elastic, and the final deal just out of reach.

A Jimmy Carter analogy is already hovering over this agreement, but it is being made too crudely. Carter was not destroyed by the hostage crisis alone. He was already carrying inflation, energy shocks, and a public mood that had curdled into doubt. The hostages mattered because their situation stayed unresolved long enough to become daily proof of something larger: events were moving, but the president was not.

Iran did not create Carter’s weakness. It found a way to keep it visible.

That is the more useful lesson for Trump. Tehran does not need to humiliate him in one dramatic confrontation. It does not need to tear up the memorandum, storm an embassy, or invite another round of American strikes. It may only need to keep the agreement unfinished, keep the questions alive, and keep Trump attached to a story he wants to declare over.

That should not be hard. The current “arrangement” — a memorandum of understanding for guiding negotiations for a final settlement of hostilities — extends the ceasefire and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28. It does not settle the architecture of the dispute. The hard questions sit where they have sat for years: enrichment, uranium stockpiles, verification, sanctions relief, missile inventories, regional proxies, Israeli red lines, and the sequencing of concessions between two governments with no reason to trust each other. The deal contains no clear enforcement mechanism — no snapback trigger that doesn’t require consensus, no verification body with teeth.

Each issue contains enough ambiguity to sustain its own crisis. An inspection dispute in August. A sanctions argument in September. A leak about Iran retaining more missile capacity than the White House suggested. A missed deadline that negotiators call “technical.” A new Iranian statement that sounds different in Persian than it does in the American readout. None of that would mean the agreement has collapsed.

That is the point. Iran does not need collapse. Collapse would clarify things. Ambiguity is more useful.

Trump’s political instinct is built for the announcement, not the appendix. He likes the stage, the signature, the declarative sentence. Implementation is a less forgiving arena. It is slow, technical, and hostile to theatrical control. It rewards patience, bureaucratic discipline, and a willingness to absorb contradiction without pretending it is weakness. He can sell — in his mind — a settlement before the ink dries. He is less well suited to defending it through five months of disputes over the fine print he most likely never read.

That is where Tehran sees its opening. The regime does not have to defeat Trump. It has to deny him closure. An agreement that remains perpetually almost complete may be more valuable than one that is cleanly settled. It can use negotiations to relieve pressure, reopen economic pathways, divide Washington from Europe, and test Israeli patience. It can comply in one lane, obstruct in another, and blame every delay on American bad faith.

For a president who built his mythology on closing deals, Tehran does not need to beat him; it only has to make him look like the mark.

Trump, meanwhile, needs Iran to leave the front page and stay gone. If the strait remains open and Tehran fades from the daily conversation, he will have the political benefit of ending a war without forcing voters to understand centrifuge cascades or sanctions snapback provisions. But if Iran keeps returning to the news cycle, the issue stops being whether Trump ended the war and becomes whether he solved anything. That matters because Trump is already carrying an economic liability. He does not need Carter’s economy to suffer Carter’s problem; he only needs voters who already feel prices too sharply to associate Iran with gasoline, markets, and the cost of disorder.

Even if he tries to change the channel with Cuba, Iran remains the unfinished business on his desk.

This is not Carter 1979. There are no blindfolded Americans on television — history rarely repeats itself with the courtesy of matching costumes. The more relevant parallel is the persistence of an unresolved Iran problem and the way that persistence can turn a foreign policy issue into a domestic political measure. Carter’s agony was not just that the hostages were held. It was that the crisis refused to end. Every passing day became a verdict.

Trump’s danger is smaller than Carter’s, but not trivial. The economy has already done damage to his central claim: that he can impose control on disorder. Iran can now make the same wound visible abroad. It does not have to confront him directly. It only has to make him defend another victory that keeps requiring explanation.

The White House wants this story to end with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a signing ceremony in Switzerland. Tehran may prefer a different ending: no rupture, no final settlement, just a long negotiation that makes Trump carry Iran through the election like a stone in his shoe. That would not make him Jimmy Carter. It would make him something worse in his own mythology: the self-proclaimed master negotiator who cannot close the deal.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.