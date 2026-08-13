DHS Is Bulldozing this Texas National Park

True to form, Trump and his cronies are taking a “demolish now, ask questions later” approach to cherished national park lands in Texas. Last week, heavy machinery was seen destroying parts of Big Bend National Park for an opaque project by the Trump administration.

Southwest Valley Constructors, part of the Kiewit Corporation, received a $1.7 billion contract in May for the Big Bend 4 border wall construction project. Customs and Border Patrol have not explained exactly what would be built, where it might be, or any kind of timeline. But that hasn’t stopped them from sending in machinery.

This bulldozer is already destroying native vegetation and wildlife habitat before the public, local businesses, or even members of Congress have received any detailed construction plans, and bipartisan groups like No Big Bend Wall coalition are pushing back.

The Contrarian has received footage from observer Natalie Newman who is documenting the destruction on the ground.